Yokohama F Marinos won their fifth J.League first-division soccer title Saturday following a 3-1 win away to Vissel Kobe on the final day of the season.

Starting the day two points ahead of prefectural rivals Kawasaki Frontale in the standings and with a double-digit lead in goal difference, Marinos were all but guaranteed their first title since 2019 if they could muster a draw at Noevir Stadium.

