Yokozuna Kakuryu retires after missing fifth straight tourney

Yokozuna Kakuryu, a wrestler at sumo's highest rank and winner of six top-division titles, retired Wednesday after missing a fifth straight tournament.

The retirement of the 35-year-old Mongolia-born wrestler was approved the same day by the Japan Sumo Association.

He has long been dealing with elbow and lower back pain, and recently announced he would sit out the ongoing Spring Grand Sumo Tournament.

