Uruguay, Colombia, Paraguay qualify for 2026 World Cup

Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay qualified for next year's World Cup by beating Peru 3-0 at home on Thursday, while Colombia saw off Bolivia by the same scoreline.

Paraguay sealed their spot in the United States, Canada and Mexico with a 0-0 home draw against already qualified Ecuador.

Brazil and reigning champions Argentina had already qualified from South America for 2026.

In front of an anticipated crowd of 60,000 at a packed-out Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Rodrigo Aguirre put Bielsa's Uruguay on their way on 14 minutes.

The Club America forward leapt highest to place a thumping header into the top corner past Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

The Uruguayans, winners of the World Cup in 1930 and 1950, had needed just a point to qualify and send their charismatic veteran coach Bielsa to the tournament once again.

The 70-year-old has now taken a third team to World Cup qualification.

He oversaw a shock group-stage exit for his native Argentina at the 2002 World Cup but did better with Chile in 2010, reaching the knock-out stages before losing 3-0 to Brazil.

Bielsa's appointment as Uruguay coach in 2023 was greeted with excitement, even euphoria, but an underwhelming qualification campaign has dampened that enthusiasm.

Qualification was always likely in a system that sees six of the 10 CONMEBOL sides qualify automatically for 2026, with one more heading into an inter-continental play-off.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta doubled the home side's lead just before the hour, lashing home from close range to ensure a party atmosphere in the Uruguayan capital.

Federico Vinas scored a third 10 minutes from time.

Colombia also sealed their place in next summer's extravaganza thanks to a comfortable victory over Bolivia.

The 34-year-old former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich attacker James Rodriguez, the breakout star of the 2014 World Cup, pounced just after the half-hour mark.

Jhon Cordoba made sure there were no late scares with his goal in the 74th minute, before Juan Fernando Quintero made it three.

Like Uruguay, Paraguay needed only a draw to qualify when they hosted Ecuador.

They got the job done as they ground out a goalless stalemate and will be at their ninth World Cup.

