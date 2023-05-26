Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Finland Hockey Worlds
United States Nick Perbix, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the quarterfinal match between United States and Czech Republic at the ice hockey world championship in Tampere, Finland, Thursday, May 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
sports

U.S. advances to semifinals at ice hockey worlds, Germany stuns Switzerland

TAMPERE, Finland

The United States beat the Czech Republic 3-0 to advance to the semifinals of the ice hockey world championship on Thursday.

The Americans have been cruising through the tournament and earned their eighth straight victory.

"This was a tough game and I’m really proud of our team and how we stuck to our game plan,” U.S. head coach David Quinn said. “There’s a real selflessness to our team and that’s been evident from the outset.”

Matt Coronato scored on a shot from the left circle that deflected off the skate of a Czech defenseman and into the net in the opening period in which the Czechs managed just two shots on goal.

Nick Perbix doubled the advantage midway through the second with a shot into the roof of the net to beat goaltender Karel Vejmelka.

Cutter Gauthier completed the scoring in the third with his seventh goal at the tournament.

Casey DeSmith made 15 saves for the shutout.

The quarterfinal was a repeat of last year’s bronze-medal game, which the Czechs won 8-4.

In the Latvian capital of Riga, Germany upset the favorite Switzerland 3-1 to reach the semifinals.

Jonas Siegenthaler answered Germany’s opening goal by Maximilian Kastner before John Peterka and Nico Sturm netted for the Germans.

Later Thursday, Canada faced defending champion Finland in Tampere in a replay of last year’s final, and Sweden played co-host Latvia in Riga.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

