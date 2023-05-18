Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Latvia Hockey Worlds
Lawson Crouse of Canada, center, scores past the goalie Nikita Boyarkin of Kazakhstan, during the group B match between Canada and Kazakhstan at the ice hockey world championship in Riga, Latvia, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov)
ice hockey

U.S. beats Austria 4-1 for 4th straight win at ice hockey worlds

0 Comments
TAMPERE, Finland

The United States maintained a perfect record at the ice hockey world championship by beating Austria 4-1 on Wednesday for a fourth straight victory in the group stage.

Lane Hutson and Nick Perbix contributed a goal and an assist each while Rocco Grimaldi and Carter Mazur also scored for the Americans, who moved four points clear atop Group A. Denmark is second with a game in hand, while Austria stayed on one point in seventh.

Nick Bonino skated around the goal to feed the unmarked Grimaldi, who opened the scoring with a shot high into the net 7:16 minutes into the middle period at Nokia Arena.

Captain Thomas Raffl equalized for the Austrians 10 minutes later but Mazur restored the U.S.’ lead after just 57 seconds, netting from the slot.

Hutson doubled the advantage on a solo effort in the final period and Perbix finished it off into an empty net.

In the Latvian capital of Riga, Canada eased past Kazakhstan 5-1 for its fourth straight win to move to the top of Group B with 11 points, two more than Switzerland in second.

Lawson Crowse scored twice, Joe Veleno and Samuel Blais had a goal and two assists each and MacKenzie Weegar and Joe Veleno added a goal and an assist apiece for Canada.

Weegar set the pace with a goal 19 seconds into game as Canada netted four in the opening period.

Adil Beketayev scored the lone goal for Kazakhstan.

In Wednesday's remaining games, Sakari Manninen and Marko Anttila netted for Finland and added an assist each in a 5-3 victory over France. It was the second victory for the defending champion, which is currently fourth in Group A.

Also, co-host Latvia edged Norway 2-1 for its second victory in Group B.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog