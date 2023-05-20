Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Latvia Hockey Worlds
Dario Simion of Switzerland, back, scores past the goalie Samuel Montembeault of Canada during the group B match between Switzerland and Canada at the ice hockey world championship in Riga, Latvia, Saturday, May 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov)
ice hockey

Canada loses to Switzerland, U.S. qualifies for quarters after 5th win at ice hockey worlds

RIGA, Latvia

Switzerland rallied from a goal behind to top Canada 3-2 in a clash of two undefeated teams at the ice hockey world championship on Saturday.

Tyler Toffoli put Canada ahead midway through the second period on a power play but the Swiss answered with goals from Nico Hischier and Dario Simon in the frame.

Andres Ambuhl stretched the advantage to two in the final period, then Michael Carcone deflected in a slap shot by Brad Hunt for Canada to reduce the lead to one with 3:38 to go.

Canada pulled goaltender Samuel Montembeault for an extra attacker but the Swiss held firm.

The United States shut out Denmark 3-0 in Tampere to stay perfect.

Alex Tuch scored one goal and added two assists to earn the U.S. a fifth victory from five games.

Cutter Gauthier broke the deadlock midway through the final period on a power play, Tuch doubled the advantage and Rocco Grimaldi finished it off with an empty net goal.

Goaltender Casey DeSmith stopped 22 shots for the shutout.

The Americans lead Group A with 15 points and have secured a spot in the quarterfinals. The top four teams from the two eight-team groups advance to the knockout stage.

Switzerland leads Group B with five wins from five.

The Czech Republic was second after beating Norway 2-0 and joining Switzerland in the last eight.

Dominik Kubalik scored the opening goal with a slap shot on a power play for the Czechs to lead the scoring table at the tournament with seven goals.

In Tampere, defending champion Finland defeated Austria 3-1 for the third straight victory and Sweden scored all of its goals in the opening period in shutting out France 4-0.

Sweden is second in Group A, a point behind the U.S., and Finland is another point back. They have qualified for the next stage.

In Riga, co-host Latvia demolished Kazakhstan 7-0 in Group B to stay in contention for a quarterfinal spot.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

