Japan goaltender Miyuu Masuhara (20) makes a save against United States defender Cayla Barnes (3) during the first period at the women's world hockey championship in Brampton, Ontario, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
ice hockey

U.S. beats Japan 7-1 to open women’s world ice hockey championship

BRAMPTON, Ontario

Alex Carpenter scored twice and the United States beat Japan 7-1 on Wednesday to open group play in the women’s world hockey championship.

Also in Group A, Canada faced Switzerland in the night game. Earlier in Group B, Jenniina Nylund had three goals to help Finland rout France 14-1.

Haruka Toko opened the scoring for Japan at 8:14 of the first period. Megan Keller tied it at 9:29, and Carpenter made it 2-1 on a power play with 5:14 left in the first period. Carpenter and Taylor Heise added goals early in the second.

Riko Kawaguchi took over in goal in the third from Miyuu Masuhara, allowing goals to Hannah Bilka, Abbey Murphy and new captain Hilary Knight.

Aerin Frankel made 13 saves for the Americans in her first start in the event. Tessa Janecke, Gabrielle Hughes, Rebecca Gilmore and Haley Winn made their senior national team debuts. Janecke assisted on Keller’s tying goal and Winn had two assists in the third period.

The U.S. will face Switzerland on Friday.

In Finland's rout, Petra Nieminen, Emilia Vesa and Viivi Vainikka each scored twice and Sanni Ahola allowed a goal on 12 shots. Estelle Duvin scored for France.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

