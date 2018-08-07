Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S., Japan pick up wins at softball world championships

NARITA

Haylie McCleney hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning and the United States beat the Philippines 12-0 on Monday to improve to 5-0 at the women's softball world championship, a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

McCleney's shot to left center completed the scoring for the defending champions. The game was called on the mercy rule when the Philippines failed to score in the bottom of the fourth.

Danielle O'Toole picked up the win after striking out five and giving up just two hits and one walk over four innings.

Puerto Rico also improved to 5-0 in Group A with a 9-0 win over Mexico.

The winner of the tournament will be awarded an Olympic berth. If Japan wins, the second-place finisher will be granted the Olympic spot because Japan has an automatic berth as host.

Softball and baseball were dropped after the 2008 Beijing Olympics but have been added to the program for 2020.

In Group B, host Japan improved to 5-0 with a 7-2 win over Venezuela.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

