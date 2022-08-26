Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Denmark Ice Hockey Women's WC
Goalkeeper Miyuu Masuhara and Kanami Seki of Japan in action with Hannah Brandt of USA during the IIHF World Championship Women's ice hockey match between Japan and USA in Herning, Denmark, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
ice hockey

U.S., Canada open women's hockey worlds with wins

0 Comments
HERNING, Denmark

The United States routed Japan 10-0 in the opening game of the women's hockey world championship on Thursday and defending champion Canada started the tournament with a 4-1 victory over Finland.

The Americans had nine different scorers against Japan, with Alex Carpenter the only player to net twice. Taylor Heise went scoreless but equaled a tournament record with five assists for the U.S., which led 9-0 after two periods and outshot Japan 62-6.

Olympic and world champion Canada faced tougher resistance from Finland, the bronze medalist at the Beijing Games in February.

Marie-Philip Poulin had a goal and assist for Canada in the first period but Finland stayed within one goal until Meaghan Mikkelson made it 3-1 with seven minutes left of the second. Blayre Turnbull added the fourth into an empty net.

Finland missed a penalty at the end of the first period when Kiira Yrjanen's shot was saved by Ann-Renée Desbiens.

Finland captain Jenni Hiirikoski set a tournament record by playing in her 14th world championship.

In Group B, Sweden beat host Denmark 5-2 behind a hat trick from Hanna Olsson and Hungary upset Germany 4-2.

The United States next plays Finland on Saturday, when Canada faces Switzerland. The two North American rivals are both in Group A and play each other in the last preliminary round on Tuesday.

Canada beat the U.S. in the final of both last year's worlds and the Olympics.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog