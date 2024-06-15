U.S. advances to second round in Twenty20 World Cup debut at Pakistan's expense

United States' Aaron Jones inspects the field before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Fla., Friday, June 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

cricket

The United States cricket team qualified for the second round in its Twenty20 World Cup debut after its last group game against Ireland was washed out on Friday.

Rain meant the match was abandoned without a ball bowled, advancing the U.S. to the Super Eight stage and automatically qualifying the Americans for the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The U.S. qualified for this T20 World Cup only as a co-host with the West Indies, but it has used home advantage to make a stunning first impression in its first global cricket tournament.

