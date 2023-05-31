U.S. routs New Zealand to reach Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals; Israel also advances

Rokas Pukstas, second from left, of the United States is congratulated after scoring his side's 4th goal against New Zealand during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16 soccer match at the Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

soccer

The United States reached the Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals in convincing fashion without conceding again after beating New Zealand 4-0 on Tuesday in Mendoza.

The Americans dominated the round-of-16 match without much threat from the New Zealanders, but they struggled to show it on the scoreboard.

After Owen Wolff's lucky early opener, the U.S. didn't score again until the 61st minute through Cade Cowell. Justin Che and Rokas Pukstas added on.

The U.S. is the only team yet to concede a goal in the tournament, and will next face either Gambia or Uruguay on Sunday.

Later Tuesday, Israel produced a late winner to beat Asian champion Uzbekistan at Santiago del Estero, a second consecutive dramatic victory for the tournament rookies.

Anan Khalaili scored from close range with virtually the last kick of the match. The Israelis next face the winner of Wednesday's round-of-16 match between Brazil and Tunisia.

