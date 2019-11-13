Newsletter Signup Register / Login
baseball

U.S. drops to 1-3 in Olympic baseball qualifying

0 Comments
TOKYO

The United States dropped to 1-3 in the super round of an Olympic baseball qualifying tournament, losing to Australia 2-1 on Wednesday at the Tokyo Dome.

Minnesota prospect Aaron Whitefield hit a two-run single in the first off Boston's Tanner Houck at the Premier12 tournament game.

The U.S. was held to four hits, including an eighth-inning home run by Oakland's Mark Payton off Ryan Searle.

Winner Tim Atherton allowed one hit in 5 1/3 innings, and former big leaguer Peter Moylan got two outs. Jon Kennedy retired two batters for the save, including the New York Yankees' Erik Kratz on a game-ending flyout.

Mexico was 3-0 heading into its game against Japan later Wednesday,

Managed by Scott Brosius, the U.S. plays Taiwan on Friday. The top finisher from the Americas qualifies for the Tokyo Olympics next year. The second-place finisher from the Americas goes to a final qualifying tournament in March or April.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel