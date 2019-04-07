Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. edges Canada 3-2 in women's hockey worlds

ESPOO, Finland

Annie Pankowski scored the winning goal on a second-period power play Saturday, leading the United States to a 3-2 victory over Canada at the women's world hockey championships.

Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield also scored for the Americans while goalie made Alex Rigsby made 31 saves.

The U.S. has six points and is alone in first in Group A. Canada dropped into a tie with Finland and Russia, all with three points apiece. Switzerland is winless in two games.

Brianne Jenner had goal and an assist in her 100th career game for Canada. Sarah Nurse also scored and Brigette Lacquette assisted on two goals. Goalie Emerance Maschmeyer turned away 27 shots in the loss.

In other games, Finland blanked Russia 4-0; the Czech Republic topped Sweden 5-3; and Germany edged Japan 3-2.

