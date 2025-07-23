US Olympic policy change bans transgender women in women's events

US Olympic and Paralympic Committee chief executive officer Sarah Hirshland was among those who sent a letter to national governing bodies indicating US transgender women could no longer compete in women's Olympic and Paralympic events

American transgender women will no longer be able to compete in women's events at the Olympics and Paralympics after a recent policy change by the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

A new note on the USOPC website regarding the participation of transgender athletes in sports says: "As of July 21, 2025, please refer to the USOPC athlete safety policy."

The policy update, following US President Donald Trump's "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" executive order, was added to the USOPC Athlete Safety Policy on its website as a new subsection entitled "Additional Requirements."

"The USOPC is committed to protecting opportunities for athletes participating in sport," the addition reads.

"The USOPC will continue to collaborate with various stakeholders with oversight responsibilities... to ensure that women have a fair and safe competition environment consistent with Executive Order 14201 (Trump's order) and the Ted Stevens Olympic & Amateur Sports Act."

The Stevens Act, adopted in 1988, provides a means of handling eligibility disputes for Olympic sports and other amateur events.

A memo to Team USA from USOPC chief executive Sarah Hirshland and president Gene Sykes on Tuesday obtained by ABC News and ESPN made reference to Trump's February executive order, saying: "As a federally chartered organization, we have an obligation to comply with federal expectations."

Trump's executive order threatens to remove federal funds from any school or institution allowing transgender girls to play on girls' teams, claiming that would violate Title IX rules giving US women equal sport opportunities.

The order requires immediate enforcement against institutions that deny women single-sex sports and single-sex locker rooms.

"Our revised policy emphasizes the importance of ensuring fair and safe competition environments for women," ESPN quoted the USOPC letter to governing bodies as saying.

"All National Governing Bodies are required to update their applicable policies in alignment."

ESPN also said the officials noted the USOPC "has engaged in a series of respectful and constructive conversations with federal officials" in the wake of Trump's executive order.

The move comes as Los Angeles awaits a host role for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) also altered its policy for transgender athlete participation to limit women's sports competitors to athletes assigned female at birth after Trump's executive order.

