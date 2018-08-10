Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sloane Stephens, of the Unites States, returns to Carla Suarez Navarro, of Spain, during the Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament, Thursday Aug, 9, 2018 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
tennis

U.S. Open champ Sloane Stephens advances in Montreal

0 Comments
MONTREAL

U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens advanced to the Rogers Cup quarterfinals, beating Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 7-5 on Thursday in the hard-court event.

Stephens looked to be cruising with a 5-1 lead in the second set, but Suarez rallied to tie it at 5. Stephens broke serve for 6-5 and scored four straight points to put away the match, ending it with a sharp cross-court forehand.

"Maybe the old me would have kind of freaked out," Stephens said. "I was kind of like, 'OK, it's fine, she's allowed to play well. Just kind of regroup.' I did that. I was happy with that."

The 25-year-old Stephens, ranked No. 3 in the world, won a hard-court title in Miami in March and lost the French Open final to top-ranked Simona Halep. In the quarterfinals, the American will face Anastaija Sevastova of Latvia, a 6-3, 7-6 (2) winner over 10th-seeded Julian Goerges of Germany. Sevastova, ranked 19th, won last month in Bucharest.

Ashleigh Barty, the 15th seed from Australia, beat France's Alize Cornet 7-6 (3), 6-4.

In rain-delayed, second-round matches, Halep topped Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-6 (9), 4-6, 7-5; Johanna Konta of Britain topped Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-3, 6-1, and 13th-seeded Venus Williams beat Romania's Sorana Cirstea 7-6 (4), 6-4. Later Thursday, Halep was set to play Williams, and Konta was scheduled to face defending champion Elina Svitolina.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain