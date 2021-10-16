Newsletter Signup Register / Login
'Not 100%': Daniil Medvedev will sit out the Kremlin Cup in Moscow Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
tennis

U.S. Open champions Medvedev, Raducanu pull out of Moscow

0 Comments
PARIS

U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev joined fellow New York Grand Slam title winner Emma Raducanu in withdrawing from the Kremlin Cup in Moscow on Friday.

Medvedev, who prevented world number one Novak Djokovic from sweeping the first men's calendar Grand Slam since 1969 with victory in the U.S. Open final, said "my body is not 100% ready".

The world number two Russian lost in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters to Grigor Dimitrov this week.

He will now focus on a strong end to the season when he will defend his ATP Finals title and lead Russia in the Davis Cup finals.

"With the calendar this year being extremely tough I felt that my body was not 100% anymore," Medvedev wrote on social media.

"This decision was very tough for me but it has to be done in order to be able to finish the 2021 season strong".

Medvedev's decision also means his slim hopes of deposing Djokovic as year-end world number one are almost certainly over.

On Thursday, 18-year-old Raducanu pulled out of the Kremlin Cup, citing a "tournament schedule change".

The Briton suffered a second-round loss to Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Indian Wells in her first outing since her shock U.S. Open triumph.

"Unfortunately, I've had to make a tournament schedule change and won't be able to play Moscow this year, but I hope to compete there and in front of the Russian fans next year," she said. "I look forward to returning to the Tour in the next couple of weeks."

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog