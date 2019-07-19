Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

U.S. Open purse to surpass $57 million, richest in tennis

1 Comment
NEW YORK

The U.S. Open total purse this year is more than $57 million, the richest in tennis history.

The men's and women's singles champion will each receive $3.85 million, and the men's and women's doubles champion teams will get $740,000. Those are both the highest payouts in U.S. Open history.

The U.S. Tennis Association said Thursday it worked with the ATP and WTA Tours to determine specific round-by-round prize money levels, and that the payouts for each round are all Grand Slam tournament records.

The payouts start at $58,000 for the first round of singles.

The USTA adds that it will make a payment of $500,000 to each tour to support the ATP and WTA Tour player programs, including pension.

The final major of the year will be played Aug 26 through Sept 8.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

People need to re-examine their priorities...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN