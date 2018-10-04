Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Naomi Osaka reacts after beating Julia Goerges in their third round women's singles match at the China Open in Beijing, Thursday. Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein
tennis

Osaka reaches China Open quarterfinals

BEIJING

Naomi Osaka maintained her strong form since winning the U.S. Open with a 6-1, 6-2 win Thursday over Julia Goerges to advance to the China Open quarterfinals.

It is Osaka's second tournament since she upset Serena Williams in straight sets in the Flushing Meadows final on Sept. 8.

Osaka advanced to the final of last week's Pan Pacific tournament in Tokyo before losing to Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-4.

The 20-year-old Japanese player got off to a slow start Thursday, saving a break point and enduring five deuces in the eight-minute first game of the match. But Osaka came back to break Goerges' serve in the next game and raced to a 5-0 lead.

Osaka won four consecutive points on Goerges' serve to open the second set and clinched the match in 67 minutes.

In the quarterfinals, Osaka will play the winner of Thursday's later match between Angelique Kerber and Zhang Shuai.

