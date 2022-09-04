Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Denmarks Women's Ice Hockey Worlds
Taylor Heise of USA celebrates after scoring during The IIHF World Championship Woman's ice hockey semi-finals match between USA and Czech Republic in Herning, Denmark, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
ice hockey

U.S. routs Czechs to reach final of women's hockey worlds

HERNING, Denmark

Amanda Kessel scored a hat trick and the United States kept alive its streak of reaching the final at every women's ice hockey world championship after beating the Czech Republic 10-1 in the semifinals on Saturday.

Taylor Heise had two goals and three assists, while Hilary Knight scored twice to extend her own all-time tournament records to 89 points and 53 goals.

Since the inaugural women's worlds in 1990, the U.S. and Canada have faced each other every final except 2019, when the Americans beat Finland for the title.

Canada beat the U.S. 3-2 in overtime in last year's final in Calgary, which ended a run of five straight titles by the Americans.

Against the Czechs, the U.S. led 6-0 after the first period and added two more goals in each of the second and third periods. Klara Hymlarova made it 7-1 midway through the second.

