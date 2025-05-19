U.S. scores 5 goals in middle period to rout Kazakhstan and advance at ice hockey worlds

USA's Tage Thompson, 2nd left, celebrates his goal with teammates, Jackson Lacombe, left, Zeev Buium, 2nd right, and Matty Beniers, right, during the IIHF 2025 World Championship preliminary round group B game between Kazakhstan and USA, at the Jyske Bank Boxen, in Herning, Denmark, Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

After a goalless opening period, the United States proceeded to secure its place in the quarterfinals of the ice hockey world championship with a 6-1 rout of Kazakhstan on Sunday.

The Americans are tied with the Czech Republic on 14 points in Group B, trailing leader Switzerland on 16. The U.S. completes its group stage on Tuesday against the Czechs, who have two more games to play.

“I thought we were ready to play out of the gate,” U.S. head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "We need to continue to build and get ready for what will be a big challenge on Tuesday against the Czechs.”

Despite an unproductive first period in Herning, the U.S. jumped to a commanding five-goal lead in the second.

Frank Nazar broke the deadlock 6:58 into the period with a shot from the left circle above the glove of Sergei Kudryavtsev. The forward added two assists later in the game.

Defenseman Jackson Lacombe wristed a shot from the blue line through heavy traffic to double the lead with 8:14 to go in the second period.

The next two goals came in the span of 58 seconds.

Forward Tage Thompson scored his fifth at the tournament — after receiving a pass from defenseman Zeev Buium — to make it 3-0 with 6:00 left. Matty Beniers increased the advantage to four from the left circle before Michael Kesselring scored with a high shot from a tight angle from the boards 56 seconds before the end of the period.

U.S. defensive star Zach Werenski skated toward the goal before beating backup goalie Maxim Pavlenko who came on at the beginning of the final period.

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman made 16 saves for the U.S.

Switzerland demolished Hungary 10-0 and will play its last Group B game against Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

In Stockholm, a 5-1 victory over Slovakia lifted Latvia to fourth place in Group A.

Also in Stockholm, Austria beat Slovenia 3-2 in a shootout to keep alive its hopes of reaching the quarterfinals for the first time. Austria is tied in fifth with Slovakia in Group A.

The top four teams from each group will advance.

