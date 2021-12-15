Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Los Angeles Rams star Odell Beckham Jr. was among a wave of players placed on the COVID-19 reserve list as cases spiked on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
sports

U.S. sport on alert as COVID cases surge in NFL, NBA, NHL

LOS ANGELES

Professional sports leagues across North America were on alert Tuesday as a surge of COVID-19 cases left dozens of players sidelined, prompted teams to shutter facilities and forced the postponement of more fixtures.

The NFL, NBA and National Hockey League were scrambling to counter a sharp uptick in coronavirus cases as the Geneva-based World Health Organization warned the new Omicron variant was spreading at an unprecedented rate.

After a relatively untroubled opening three months of the American football season, COVID-19 has returned to stalk the NFL with a vengeance in the past week.

A day after the NFL reported a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases -- with 37 recorded in a single day on Monday -- the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns became the latest teams to be hit by the virus.

The Rams closed their practice facility and entered the NFL's intensive safety protocols after nine players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Affected Rams players included star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Four other Rams players were already on the Covid-19 list.

Rams staff will work remotely on Wednesday and more cases are expected in what head coach Sean McVay said was a "uniquely challenging" situation.

In Cleveland meanwhile, the Browns announced the team had also entered the NFL's enhanced COVID-19 protocols after eight players were put on the reserve list.

The Washington Football Team reported two more players on the team's COVID-19 list, taking the tally to 10.

On Monday, U.S. reports said a Washington employee -- not directly involved with the playing or coaching staff -- had tested positive for Omicron, the first known case of the variant in the NFL.

As of November 17, more than 94% of NFL players have been vaccinated, while nearly 100% of NFL personnel have also been vaccinated.

In the NBA meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers cancelled a scheduled practice session on Tuesday after Talen Horton-Tucker tested positive.

In a separate development, the Brooklyn Nets said that starters James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge and DeAndre Bembry missed Tuesday's home game against the Toronto Raptors after entering COVID-19 protocols.

Jevon Carter and James Johnson were also added to the COVID-19 list on Tuesday, joining the Nets Paul Millsap, who entered the protocols on Monday.

On Monday, the NBA said Chicago's games against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday and Toronto Raptors on Thursday had both been called off, the first games of the season to be postponed due to COVID-19.

Ice hockey is also facing a COVID resurgence.

On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary Flames games through to Dec 16 after six players and a member of staff entered the COVID protocols.

Seven NHL teams reported new COVID cases on Tuesday, and the Carolina Hurricanes were forced to postpone their game with the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday after an outbreak.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
the new Omicron variant was spreading at an unprecedented rate.

My ghosh! If I go back now there is no way to avoid getting infected.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

They're young,healthy athletes,they'll be fine.These viruses are primarily for those with pre-existing issues,in bad health,aged or with a weakened immune system among the usual suspects of life.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

As of November 17, more than 94% of NFL players have been vaccinated, while nearly 100% of NFL personnel have also been vaccinated.

So why are there mass outbreaks?

This was not in the brochure when the vaccines were rolled out.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Are any of them sick? No. So who cares. PCR diagnostics can find any respiratorial disease it wants to find. It's al nonsense.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Bronco

Simply because viruses mutate and find ways to get more infectious (but not necessarily more dangerous). That's why we needed 70-80% to get vaccinated in the first place, not 60%. But it sounds like these people who are getting infected with the omicron variant are basically not getting seriously ill if they have been double vaccinated. Problem is these people can obviously also give the virus to unvaccinated people who could then go on to be hospitalized.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

They're young,healthy athletes,they'll be fine.These viruses are primarily for those with pre-existing issues,in bad health,aged or with a weakened immune system among the usual suspects of life.

There are many young and healthy people dying from it. Do you not read the news?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

All these double and triple vaxxed athletes still getting COVID.

almost makes one think that a vaccine doesn’t prevent infection and transmission,

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

