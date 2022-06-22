Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. forward Christian Pulisic (10) dribbles past Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat, front left, during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
U.S. to play Japan, Saudi Arabia in last World Cup warmups

CHICAGO

The United States will play Japan and Saudi Arabia in its last two World Cup warmups.

The 15th-ranked Americans will play No. 23 Japan in an exhibition on Sept 23 at a European site that's yet to be announced, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Tuesday. Four days later, the U.S. will face No. 49 Saudi Arabia in a friendly four days later in Murcia, Spain.

Back in the World Cup after missing 2018, the U.S. is in Group B of the tournament at Qatar. The Americans open against No. 18 Wales on Nov 21, face No. 5 England in a Black Friday matchup and finish the first round against No. 21 Iran on Nov 29.

Japan begins Group E play against Germany on Nov 23, faces Costa Rica on Nov 27 and Spain on Dec 1.

Saudi Arabia starts Group C against Argentina on Nov 22, plays Poland four days later and Mexico on Nov 30.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

