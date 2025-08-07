 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Euro 2025 Final England Spain Soccer
Spain's Aitana Bonmati shows her second place medal at the end of the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
soccer

U.S. women's national team knocked off top spot by Spain in FIFA's latest rankings

0 Comments
ZURICH, Switzerland

The U.S. was knocked off the top spot in FIFA's latest women's rankings by world champion Spain.

Spain regained the No. 1 position despite losing to England in the final of the European Championship last month.

The U.S. held the top position since August last year after winning gold at the Paris Olympics. Spain was No. 1 from December 2023 to June last year after its World Cup triumph.

The latest rankings were released by world governing body FIFA on Thursday.

England, which has won back-to-back Euros and lost to Spain in the final at the 2023 World Cup, moved up one place to fourth.

Brazil dropped three positions and is seventh despite successfully defending the Copa America to win its ninth continental title.

Sweden and France were big movers after impressive showings at the Euros.

Sweden rose three places and is third after being eliminated on penalties by England in the quarterfinals.

France moved up four places to sixth after also losing in the quarterfinals.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel