U.S. women rout Russia 10-0 to wrap up pool play at hockey worlds

Team USA celebrates their seventh goal by Kendall Coyne Schofield, center, during the IIHF Women's Ice Hockey World Championships Group A match between the USA and Russia in Espoo, Finland, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva via AP)

Kendall Coyne Schofield and Lee Stecklein scored two goals each, and the United States routed Russia 10-0 Tuesday in the final game of the preliminary round at the women's world championship.

Annie Pankowski had three assists, and Alex Carpenter added two as 15 Americans had at least a point. The United States wrapped up pool play undefeated for a fourth straight world championship.

The U.S. will play Japan, a 3-2 winner over Sweden, in the quarterfinals Thursday. The Americans, the reigning Olympic champs, have won four straight world titles and seven of the last eight.

"We were excited to see so many players getting involved tonight, especially our defenders, who have had a tremendous impact so far in this tournament," U.S. coach Bob Corkum said. "While we will enjoy this victory tonight, we know we have our work cut out for us as we head into the playoff round and we'll be ready for the next challenge."

Amanda Kessel scored the first goal a couple minutes in, Cayla Barnes followed at 13:44 and Coyne Schofield stole the puck and scored 17 seconds later as the U.S. took a 3-0 lead in the first period.

Stecklein scored her first goal in IIHF tournament play at 8:18 of the second, making it 5-0. That forced Russian goalie Valeria Merkusheva to the bench with Anna Prugova replacing her in net. The U.S. wound up with four goals in the second and added three more in the third. Alex Rigsby made 12 saves for her third win in this tournament.

Canada beat Finland 6-1 to finish second in Group A with both teams 2-1-0. Loren Gabel scored two goals and had an assist as the Canadians chased goalie Noora Raty after Gabel's second goal at 15:35 of the second. Raty gave up three goals on 30 shots. Canadian goalie Shannon Szabados made 22 saves to improve to 17-0 all-time against Finland.

The Czech Republic downed Germany 2-0 to finish atop Group B in the final games of the preliminary round.

Canada will play Germany and Finland will play the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.

