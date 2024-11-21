U.S. women to host Japan, Australia and Colombia in 2025 event

United States women's national football coach Emma Hayes will guide the host Americans against Japan, Australia and Colombia in next year's SheBelieves Cup

The reigning Olympic champion United States women's national soccer team will compete against Japan, Australia and Colombia in the 2025 SheBelieves Cup, U.S. Soccer announced on Wednesday.

The 10th edition of the event will feature a six-game, three day format for round-robin matches with total points deciding a winner and goal difference, most goals then head to head results used as tiebreakers.

The matches will be the first home contests for the U.S. women, who have won the past five SheBelieves titles and seven overall, as they prepare for qualifying for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil.

"This will be my first SheBelieves Cup, but I've followed the tournament and it always produces close games between top teams," U.S. coach Emma Hayes said.

"All four of these teams were in the last World Cup and Olympics, and all are in the building process to qualify for the next World Cup, so to get three games against talented teams and players in a format that replicates group play at a world championship is valuable in our process."

Opening matches send the Americans against Colombia and Australia against Japan in Houston on February 20, the USA face the Aussies and Japan meet Colombia on February 23 at Glendale, Arizona, and Japan play the U.S. women while Australia and Colombia meet on February 26 at San Diego.

