USA hosts Pacific Nations Cup finals with eye to 2027 Rugby World Cup

Fiji players, celebrating last year's Pacific Nations Cup title, will try and defend their crown in September, with the United States hosting the finals of the six-nation tournament

The United States will host the knockout rounds of the 2025 Pacific Nations Cup tournament, organizers announced Wednesday, with three teams directly qualifying for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

The tournament in August and September will feature Japan, Tonga, defending champion Fiji, Samoa, Canada and the United States with semifinals in Denver on September 14 and the final six days later in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The USA, which is set to host the 2031 Rugby World Cup and 2033 Women's Rugby World Cup, will also host a USA-Japan pool play match at Sacramento on September 6.

"With Rugby World Cups 2031 and 2033 inching closer, major event opportunities like the Pacific Nations Cup are key contributors in growing the American rugby fan base, engaging partners and raising the profile of our sport," USA Rugby chief executive officer Bill Goren said.

"We have a lot to look forward to this fall as our men's Eagles target Rugby World Cup qualification in front of the home crowd."

Teams are divided into Pool A, with Samoa, Tonga and Fiji, and Pool B with Canada, Japan and the USA with each nation assured one home match and at least three matches overall.

"By balancing high-performance standards with financial, environmental, and logistical considerations, the PNC offers a model that supports the long-term health of our sport," World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson said.

Fiji and Japan have already qualified for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

The three other best finishers in the Pacific Nations Cup will also qualify for Australia with the last-place team to join a South America-Pacific playoff for a chance to reach the World Cup in two years.

