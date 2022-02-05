Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

USA Swimming cancels meet, reviews plans with worlds delayed

0 Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo

USA Swimming canceled a meet in Iowa and is reviewing its calendar for the rest of 2022 after the world championships were pushed back another year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TYR Pro Swim Series Des Moines, set for March 2-5 at the MidAmerican Energy Aquatic Center at the Wellmark YMCA, was to be a qualifying meet for the Phillips 66 International Team Trials in April.

But the decision by world governing body FINA to delay the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, for a second time has thrown the U.S. plans into turmoil.

The worlds were initially set for 2021, then pushed back to this May after the Tokyo Olympics were postponed a year. With the pandemic still raging, the championships are now set for July 14-30, 2023.

While that means three huge events in a one-year period — two world championships and the 2024 Paris Olympics — the powerhouse American team now has a huge gap in its schedule this year.

USA Swimming is “reviewing its domestic calendar to ensure it provides the best competitive opportunities at the most impactful times,” the organization said Friday in a statement.

A revised schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel