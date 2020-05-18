Qualifying scrapped for U.S. Open golf

The US Golf Association has cancelled qualifying for the US Open, which remains scheduled for September 17-20 at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York

golf

By Andrew Redington

The U.S. Golf Association is cancelling local and sectional qualifying for the U.S. Open, which remains scheduled for Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York, in September.

The major championship was originally set for June 18-21 at Winged Foot, and postponed as part of the major revision of the international golf calendar in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the tournament remains on course for Sept 17-20, the USGA said that the usual local and sectional qualifying, originally set to feature competition across the United States as well as in Canada, Japan and England, would not take place.

"As you can imagine, this was an incredible difficult decision, as qualifying is a cornerstone of USGA championships," said John Bodenhamer, senior managing director of Championships for the USGA.

The governing body said the fields for the U.S. Open and the U.S. Women's Open would be filled entirely through exemptions, with information regarding expanded exemption categories to be made available in the coming weeks.

© 2020 AFP