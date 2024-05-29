Usyk-Fury heavyweight rematch set for Dec 21 in Saudi Arabia

Britain's Tyson Fury, left, and Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk trade blows during their undisputed heavyweight world championship boxing fight at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

boxing

The heavyweight rematch between undisputed world champion Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will take place on Dec 21 in Saudi Arabia, according to the advisor who organizes boxing events in the kingdom.

Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, confirmed the date of the fight on X on Wednesday. He said it will take place in Riyadh, the location of the first fight on May 19.

“The world will watch another historical fight again,” he wrote. “Our commitment to boxing fans continues ... We hope you enjoy it.”

Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 2000 when he defeated Fury by split decision, earning a narrow win on two scorecards. The 37-year-old Ukrainian is the first heavyweight to hold every major title belt since Lennox Lewis.

It was Fury's first loss as a professional.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.