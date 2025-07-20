 Japan Today
Britain Usyk Dubois Boxing
Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk celebrates winning the undisputed world heavyweight boxing title fight against Britain's Daniel Dubois in London, Saturday, July 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
boxing

Usyk KOs Dubois becomes undisputed world heavyweight champion for a second time

By KEN MAGUIRE
LONDON

Oleksandr Usyk knocked out Daniel Dubois in the fifth round and became the undisputed world heavyweight champion for a second time on Saturday.

The undefeated southpaw retained his WBA, WBC and WBO belts and regained the IBF belt he relinquished just over a year ago.

The Ukrainian dropped Dubois twice in the fifth — the second time with a lunging left cross. The London native looked stunned on the canvas and couldn't beat the count at a packed Wembley Stadium.

Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) beat Dubois for the second time in under two years and this time there was no low-blow drama. It was a ninth-round stoppage in Poland with, of all things, a straight jab. But the finishing shot Saturday was a no-doubter.

Dubois (22-3, 21 KOs) joined British countrymen Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in having lost twice to the 38-year-old Usyk, who was an undisputed world champion as a cruiserweight before he moved up in weight six years ago.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

