tennis

Van Uytvanck beats Flipkens at Japan Women's Open

HIROSHIMA

Third-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck advanced to the quarterfinals of the Japan Women's Open with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Kirsten Flipkens on Thursday.

Van Uytvanck went up a break in the second set after easily winning the first, but Flipkens then won five of six games to even the match. Van Uytvanck picked up two early breaks to take a 3-0 lead in the third set.

The Belgian will next face Mihaela Buzarnescu, who beat Kurumi Nara 7-6 (1), 7-5. Seventh-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo also advanced, defeating Varvara Flink 6-3, 6-1.

