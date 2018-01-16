Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Leicester City's Adrien Silva, left, battles for the ball with Fleetwood Town's Kyle Dempsey and Markus Schwabl, right, during the FA Cup soccer replay Leicester City versus Fleetwood Town at the King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, Tuesday Jan. 16, 2018. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
soccer

Video assistant referee intervenes for FA Cup goal in 1st for English soccer

By STEVE DOUGLAS

In a first for English soccer, a goal was awarded thanks to the intervention of a video assistant referee as Leicester advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Kelechi Iheanacho's deft finish was ruled out by the assistant referee for offside against the Leicester striker in the 77th minute, only for the decision to be overturned and the goal given by the on-field referee about 70 seconds later on the advice of the VAR.

That second goal for Iheanacho clinched a 2-0 win for Leicester over third-tier Fleetwood at King Power Stadium, in one of five third-round replays.

The use of VARs is being trialed in England in the two cup competitions — the FA Cup and the League Cup —this season but not yet in the Premier League.

In other results, second-tier Cardiff earned the right to host Premier League leader Manchester City in the fourth round after beating fourth-tier Mansfield 4-1, while Sheffield Wednesday beat Carlisle 2-0.

West Ham was taken to extra time by third-tier Shrewsbury after the match was 0-0 after 90 minutes.

