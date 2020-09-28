Vardy scores 3 as Leicester stuns Man City in wild 5-2 EPL win

Leicester's Jamie Vardy right, celebrates after scoring his sides second goal of the game with teammate Leicester's Timothy Castagne during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leicester City at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (Catherine Ivill/Pool via AP)

soccer

Jamie Vardy scored a hat trick containing two penalties as Leicester came from behind to stun hosts Manchester City in a wild 5-2 win and collect a third straight victory to open the Premier League season on Sunday.

City’s defense couldn’t handle the pace and movement of Vardy, who won two penalties — converting both of them — either side of a brilliant finish that saw him flick the ball home at the near post with a deft backheel.

Vardy added to the two goals he scored against West Bromwich Albion on the opening weekend as he looks to back up a 2019-20 season which he ended as the league’s top scorer with 23 goals.

James Maddison added a fourth for Leicester at Etihad Stadium by curling a shot into the top corner from 25 meters as City backed off the substitute, and Youri Tielemans converted a third penalty for his team in the 87th — by which time Vardy had been substituted.

Leicester became the first team to score three penalties in a single Premier League game, according to the league’s official statistics supplier, Opta.

“We tweaked it tactically today, knowing when we got the ball and played through their press we would get a few chances and we stuck them all away,” Vardy said.

“We have set up to infuriate them and it has worked a treat."

Riyad Mahrez, a former Leicester player, gave City the lead in the fourth minute with an impressive strike and Nathan Ake pulled a goal back in the 84th for City, who lacked a presence up front with Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus missing.

It was a concerning display by Pep Guardiola’s side, which was without a slew of other key players through injury and issues related to COVID-19, including Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan.

It came six days after City looked so assured in beating Wolverhampton 3-1 in its first match of the season, but Guardiola's team was picked off repeatedly on Sunday.

"The problem was that we put extra pressure on ourselves to score the second or third one when they just didn’t want to play," Guardiola said.

“They just wanted to defend and play on the counter-attack and in that position we have to be more calm. We started to think we are playing bad. We told them at halftime they were playing good, try to be patient and the rest will be in our hands, but we were not strong enough to be stable and patient.”

Rodgers said it was Leicester's best display since he took charge in February 2019.

“It was a brilliant performance and result," Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said. “It has taken me 13 years to play that way. I’m very much about attacking and being aggressive. I always try to be positive but I need to think of other ways to get results in these games.”

West Ham 4, Wolverhampton 0

An own-goal by Raul Jimenez, who unwittingly deflected in Tomas Soucek's glancing header from a corner, and Sebastien Haller's stoppage-time header capped a woeful night for Wolves at the Olympic Stadium as they lost for the second time in a week.

Wolves were also beaten 3-1 by Manchester City on Monday and aren't showing the defensive resilience they had last season in their run to seventh place in the league and the Europa League quarterfinals.

“We played a very bad game with a lot of mistakes, and West Ham were better than us," Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo said. “A lack of concentration, anxiety and we must improve. We must bounce back."

After losing to Newcastle and Arsenal, West Ham had to cope without its manager for the game against Wolves after David Moyes contracted COVID-19 during the week.

Assistant Alan Irvine took over on the touchline, with Moyes relaying instructions by telephone to another member of the backroom staff, Stuart Pearce, from in front of his television.

It didn't stop the hosts dominating, with Bowen cutting in from the right and curling a shot into the bottom corner in the 17th minute after a quickly taken free kick by Pablo Fornals.

Bowen tucked home a close-range finish after Fornals struck the post with a long-range shot to put West Ham two goals in front.

Jimenez's own-goal made it 3-0 in the 66th and Haller added a fourth with a far-post header from Arthur Masuaku's cross in the third minute of stoppage time, five minutes after coming on as a substitute.

“It could easily have been six or seven," West Ham midfielder Declan Rice said. “I am buzzing with the performance.”

TOTTENHAM 1, NEWCASTLE 1

Tottenham fell foul of the Premier League's newly adopted interpretation of defensive handballs, conceding a penalty deep into stoppage time to draw 1-1 at home to Newcastle.

A header by Newcastle substitute Andy Carroll struck the outstretched arm of Eric Dier — who was looking the other way — inside the area and the referee awarded a penalty after viewing the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Callum Wilson converted the spot kick in the seventh minute of added-on time, leading to Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho storming down the tunnel in disgust.

The Premier League has fallen in line with the rest of European soccer this season and applied the defensive handball ruling in a stricter way rather than judging it on intent. Like Robin Koch, Victor Lindelof, Matt Doherty, Neal Maupay and Joel Ward before him this season, Dier was adjudged to have made his body unnaturally bigger by having his arm out when it was hit by the ball.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said Saturday, after seeing his side lose 2-1 to a penalty awarded for handball, that the rule was “killing the game” and "destroying my enjoyment of the game of football.”

Asked if he thought the same, a clearly livid Mourinho said: “I prefer to give my money to charity than give my money to the FA (Football Association) and be fined."

LEEDS 1, SHEFFIELD UNITED 1

Leeds' fine start on their return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence continued as Patrick Bamford scored a dramatic late winner to win a Yorkshire derby against Sheffield United 1-0.

After pushing Liverpool all the way in a 4-3 defeat on the opening weekend of the season, Marcelo Bielsa's men have won their next two with the much-maligned Bamford scoring in all three games so far.

Bamford's header two minutes from time settled a hard-fought clash that was dominated by superb displays from Leeds keeper Illan Meslier and Blades stopper Aaron Ramsdale.

The Blades remain without a point or a goal this season after impressing to finish ninth on their return to the top-flight last season.

