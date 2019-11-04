Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew, left, and Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Selhurst Park, London, Sunday Nov. 3, 2019. (John Walton/PA via AP)
soccer

Vardy takes Leicester to 3rd in Premier League

LONDON

Former champion Leicester continued its strong showing in the Premier League this season with a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Leicester moved third after Turkey defender Caglar Söyüncü opened the scoring with his first goal for the club in the 57th minute, when he was left free to head in after a deflected corner.

Jamie Vardy sealed the result in the 88th after a fine combination with Demarai Gray.

Palace failed to register an effort on target in the first half. Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel tipped away former teammate Jeffrey Schlupp's deflected effort before Jonny Evans blocked Luka Milivojevic's low effort in the second.

Schmeichel was forced to kick away several objects thrown onto the field from fans in the first half.

Leicester, the 2016 champion, moved ahead of Chelsea on goal difference. It's two points behind Manchester City and eight behind league leader Liverpool after 11 games.

Palace dropped to ninth.

