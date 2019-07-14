Newsletter Signup Register / Login
boxing

Vargas grinds out decision over Kameda

0 Comments
By GREG BEACHAM
CARSON, Calif

Rey Vargas grinded out a unanimous-decision victory over Tomoki Kameda on Saturday night to defend his WBC super bantamweight title.

Vargas (34-0, 22 KOs) made his fifth defense of his 122-pound belt in his usual workmanlike style, with the Mexican champion outboxing his Japanese opponent for long stretches of a fairly uneventful bout.

All three judges scored the bout identically: 117-110 to Vargas. The Associated Press scored it 116-111 for Vargas, who was booed by the unsatisfied crowd when he climbed onto the ropes and waved his gloves after the final bell.

Ronny Rios also stopped previously unbeaten Diego De La Hoya in the sixth round of a super bantamweight bout in the outdoor ring that's famous for unpredictable results.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel