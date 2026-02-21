Venus Williams accepts Indian Wells wild card

US tennis icon Venus Williams, 45, has accepted a wild card to play the Indian Wells WTA hardcourt tournament

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams, 45, has accepted a wild card to play the prestigious Indian Wells WTA hardcourt tournament in March, organizers said Friday.

Tommy Haas, director of the combined ATP and WTA event, called it an "honor" to offer the first wild card invitation of 2026 to the U.S. tennis icon, who received entry to both singles and doubles and is scheduled to appear in the California desert for the first time since 2024.

“I’m so excited to be heading back to Indian Wells and can’t wait to return home to play in California," Williams said in a statement.

"I’m grateful to the tournament for having me back and giving me the opportunity to compete in both singles and doubles."

In January, Williams made history as the oldest woman ever to play at the Australian Open, accepting a wild card invitation and pushing 24-year-old Serbian Olga Danilovic all the way before falling in three sets in the first round.

Williams has played only sporadically in recent years. She returned from a 16-month hiatus at the DC Open last July.

