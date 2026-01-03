 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Venus Williams has been granted a wildcard for the Australian Open aged 45 Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
tennis

Venus Williams gets Australian Open wildcard aged 45

0 Comments
MELBOURNE

Seven-time major singles champion Venus Williams was handed a wildcard to the Australian Open aged 45 on Friday, becoming the oldest woman ever to play at the season-opening Grand Slam.

The American will compete in the main draw at Melbourne Park for the first time since 2021.

"I'm excited to be back in Australia and looking forward to competing during the Australian summer," said Williams. "I've had so many incredible memories there and I'm grateful for the opportunity to return to a place that has meant so much to my career."

An Australian Open singles finalist in 2003 and 2017, Williams is a five-time Wimbledon champion and also won two U.S. Opens.

She will become the oldest woman to play at the Australian Open since Japan's Kimiko Date, who was 44 when she lost in the first round in 2015.

Williams, a four-time Australian Open doubles champion, is set to begin her preparations for the January 18-Feb 1 tournament at the Auckland Classic next week, having returned to the circuit at the U.S. Open last year after a 16-month break.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel