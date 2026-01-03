Venus Williams gets Australian Open wildcard aged 45

tennis

Seven-time major singles champion Venus Williams was handed a wildcard to the Australian Open aged 45 on Friday, becoming the oldest woman ever to play at the season-opening Grand Slam.

The American will compete in the main draw at Melbourne Park for the first time since 2021.

"I'm excited to be back in Australia and looking forward to competing during the Australian summer," said Williams. "I've had so many incredible memories there and I'm grateful for the opportunity to return to a place that has meant so much to my career."

An Australian Open singles finalist in 2003 and 2017, Williams is a five-time Wimbledon champion and also won two U.S. Opens.

She will become the oldest woman to play at the Australian Open since Japan's Kimiko Date, who was 44 when she lost in the first round in 2015.

Williams, a four-time Australian Open doubles champion, is set to begin her preparations for the January 18-Feb 1 tournament at the Auckland Classic next week, having returned to the circuit at the U.S. Open last year after a 16-month break.

