Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Venus Williams is a five-time Wimbledon singles champion Photo: AFP/File
tennis

Venus Williams handed Wimbledon wild card

0 Comments
LONDON

Five-time Wimbledon singles champion Venus Williams has been awarded a wild card for next month's championships.

The American, who played mixed doubles at the All England Club last year, has not featured in the singles event since 2021 but rolled back the years on Monday to beat Camila Giorgi at the Birmingham WTA event, days after her 43rd birthday.

Williams played her first tournament since January at a grass-court event in the Netherlands last week before heading to Birmingham.

Her three-set victory over Giorgi was her first win against a top-50 opponent since 2019.

Ten singles wild cards have been handed to British male and female players, including Liam Broady and Katie Boulter, while Ukraine's Elina Svitolina will be in the draw after she missed last year's tournament due to her pregnancy.

Former world number three Svitolina, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2019, gave birth in October but made the quarterfinals at this year's French Open.

Belgium's David Goffin, the world number 124, has been handed a wild card following his run to the quarter-finals in 2022.

The All England Club has one more women's singles and two more men's singles wild cards to hand out.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog