 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
'Just do my own thing': Max Verstappen speaks during a press conference at Interlagos on Thursday Image: AFP
auto racing

Verstappen blasts 'biased' critics as world title tension builds

0 Comments
SAO PAULO, Brazil

A defiant Max Verstappen refused to accept or discuss critics of his driving on Thursday, claiming he does not "listen to those individuals" and accused them of being biased.

Speaking at Interlagos ahead of this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix, the final part of a triple-header in the Americas, Red Bull's three-time world champion and series leader was in a prickly mood and suggested that he is being victimised.

"I don't listen to those individuals," said Verstappen when asked about 1996 world champion Damon Hill's view that fair racing is not in his philosophy or repertorie.

"I just do my own thing," he explained. "I'm a three-time world champion. I think I know what I'm doing. Honestly, I have my opinions. I don't need to share them."

As expected, Verstappen faced something of an inquisition following much criticism of his driving style following last Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix where he was penalised 10 seconds twice on his way to sixth place.

Hill had said: "The problem that Max has is that he simply refuses to concede any turf at all, to anyone, in an overtake. So that's the situation," he said.

"It is possible to race fairly and that is something I'm not sure that Max is capable of – it's not in his repertoire. It's not in his philosophy. His philosophy is that 'You’re not coming past'."

The championship leader, who is defending an advantage of 47 points ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris with four race weekends remaining, has suggested that he is criticised for not being British, a claim that has generated some tension.

He said he knows who he can rely on for support and advice, but did not want to identify them.

"I know – that's the most important," he said. "Some people are just a bit biased. I mean, I get it, it's fine, but it's not my problem at the end of the day. I just continue with my life, and I keep performing.

"People who are objective and close to me and not just there to stir.… I can't say the word because I'll probably get another (punishment).

"Apparently it only counts for me anyway -- because after the race in Mexico, someone was swearing. I didn't hear anything from it, so it’s better I don't swear again. But some people are just being very annoying. I know who these people are.

"I don't really pay a lot of attention to them anyway and I think I've got to this stage in my career with the right people supporting me and by making my own decisions. So, I think I know what I’m doing."

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog