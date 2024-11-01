Verstappen blasts 'biased' critics as world title tension builds

'Just do my own thing': Max Verstappen speaks during a press conference at Interlagos on Thursday

auto racing

A defiant Max Verstappen refused to accept or discuss critics of his driving on Thursday, claiming he does not "listen to those individuals" and accused them of being biased.

Speaking at Interlagos ahead of this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix, the final part of a triple-header in the Americas, Red Bull's three-time world champion and series leader was in a prickly mood and suggested that he is being victimised.

"I don't listen to those individuals," said Verstappen when asked about 1996 world champion Damon Hill's view that fair racing is not in his philosophy or repertorie.

"I just do my own thing," he explained. "I'm a three-time world champion. I think I know what I'm doing. Honestly, I have my opinions. I don't need to share them."

As expected, Verstappen faced something of an inquisition following much criticism of his driving style following last Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix where he was penalised 10 seconds twice on his way to sixth place.

Hill had said: "The problem that Max has is that he simply refuses to concede any turf at all, to anyone, in an overtake. So that's the situation," he said.

"It is possible to race fairly and that is something I'm not sure that Max is capable of – it's not in his repertoire. It's not in his philosophy. His philosophy is that 'You’re not coming past'."

The championship leader, who is defending an advantage of 47 points ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris with four race weekends remaining, has suggested that he is criticised for not being British, a claim that has generated some tension.

He said he knows who he can rely on for support and advice, but did not want to identify them.

"I know – that's the most important," he said. "Some people are just a bit biased. I mean, I get it, it's fine, but it's not my problem at the end of the day. I just continue with my life, and I keep performing.

"People who are objective and close to me and not just there to stir.… I can't say the word because I'll probably get another (punishment).

"Apparently it only counts for me anyway -- because after the race in Mexico, someone was swearing. I didn't hear anything from it, so it’s better I don't swear again. But some people are just being very annoying. I know who these people are.

"I don't really pay a lot of attention to them anyway and I think I've got to this stage in my career with the right people supporting me and by making my own decisions. So, I think I know what I’m doing."

© 2024 AFP