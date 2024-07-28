Leclerc to start Belgian GP from first after inheriting pole from penalized Verstappen

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the third practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Saturday, July 27, 2024. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

auto racing

Charles Leclerc will start the Belgian Grand Prix from pole position after clocking the second best time in qualifying behind Max Verstappen, who faces a 10-place grid penalty for the race.

Verstappen topped the time sheets in his Red Bull on Saturday on the rainy track in the forested hills of the Ardennes. But the Formula One leader will start Sunday’s race from 11th because of the penalty after Red Bull exceeded the allowed number of power units when they put a new engine into his car.

Leclerc was next in his Ferrari, followed by Red Bull’s Sergio Pérez in third. Lewis Hamilton was fourth, followed by McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen holds a relatively comfortable 76-point lead over Norris in the overall standings despite having gone three races without a win for the first time since 2021.

