Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Grid penalty for Verstappen at Monza Photo: AFP
auto racing

Verstappen handed five-place grid penalty at Italian GP

0 Comments
MONZA, Italy

Max Verstappen has been hit with a five-place grid penalty for the Italian Grand Prix after exceeding his engine allocation, Formula One said on Friday.

Championship leader Verstappen was handed the punishment after taking his fifth engine of the season, damaging his chances of winning at Monza for the first time.

The Red Bull driver is however 109 points clear at the top of the drivers' standings and is red-hot favorite to claim his second straight world title.

He is one of six drivers to be hit with grid penalties alongside teammate Sergio Perez -- who drops back 10 places for a similar offence -- seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, Valtteri Bottas and Yuki Tsunoda.

Mercedes driver Hamilton will start from the back of the grid for a power unit change and other engine infractions, as will Tsunoda who after already being dropped back 10 places was hit with power unit sanctions.

Sainz was hit with a 25-place penalty for new gearbox components but will start in front of Hamilton and Tsunoda, while breaking engine rules leaves Bottas 15 places down.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog