Verstappen seeking home boost with Red Bull upgrades

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has his eye on a fifth win at the Austrian Grand Prix

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Four-time world champion Max Verstappen heads into his Red Bull team’s home Austrian Grand Prix this weekend boosted by a major upgrade package and seeking his first win of the season and a record-extending fifth win at the event.

Without a victory since the season-ending Abu Dhabi race last year, the Dutchman is keen not only to re-establish his credentials as a title contender but also to see Red Bull overcome performance problems that have hit them this term.

Success in both ventures might also persuade him to confirm his long-term future with the team by signing a new contract.

Verstappen won the Austrian race in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2023 and also triumphed in the 2021 Styrian Grand Prix, held at the Red Bull Ring track, during the pandemic. No other driver has more than one Austrian win.

"Austria is a home race for the team and it's been great for me in the past," said Verstappen. "We have good memories there. It's an interesting challenge. All the corners are quite different so balance is really important.

"You need both high-speed and low-speed performance, good traction and to be on top of the car's energy and power. We have a new package this weekend so I’m hoping we can be closer to where we want to be."

The short, fast and scenic track, owned by Red Bull, in the Styrian Alps encourages close racing and could see another change of winner after Ferrari's seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton ended Mercedes’ six-race streak of success with his first win for the scarlet Scuderia in Spain.

Five of those Mercedes’ victories came consecutively from Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli who sits atop the drivers’ championship with a 41-point advantage ahead of Hamilton.

Hamilton confirmed his resurgent form with a commanding drive in Catalunya to claim his record 106th career victory and, with four races in five weeks, has an opportunity to build a bid for his record eighth drivers’ title.

Antonelli suffered his first retirement in Spain and will be keen to overcome the expected tropical-heatwave conditions and his rivals to extend his lead.

Like Red Bull and Ferrari – who are bringing an important engine upgrade to bid for an historic 250th win in F1, Mercedes are also bringing an upgrade package to a track where George Russell won in 2024.

McLaren will also be a serious threat. Defending champion Lando Norris won from pole last year as the team claimed a record seventh win at the venue and they will be testing an experimental rear wing in Friday practice.

© 2026 AFP