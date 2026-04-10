Verstappen Red Bull future in doubt as engineer leaving to join McLaren

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Four-time world champion Max Verstappen's future in Formula One was again cast in doubt on Thursday after it was confirmed that his long-time race engineer will leave Red Bull for McLaren.

After details of Gianpiero Lambiase's switch emerged earlier on Thursday, Red Bull and McLaren both confirmed the news in separate statements.

Red Bull said Lambiase will leave "in 2028, when his current contract expires" with McLaren confirming he will take on the role of chief racing officer with their team when he starts "no later than 2028".

The British-Italian engineer, known as 'GP', has worked with Verstappen since the Dutchman joined Red Bull a decade ago.

"The team look forward to welcoming Gianpiero Lambiase when his existing contract ends, no later than 2028," McLaren said in a statement. "The role of the chief racing officer already exists within the team's structure with overall leadership of the race team. These duties are currently managed by Andrea Stella in addition to his role as team principal.

"Lambiase is the latest hire designed to strengthen and support the talent pool that exists at McLaren Mastercard, while also reaffirming the team's long-term commitment to confirming its position as a Championship-winning team."

A Red Bull statement read: "Oracle Red Bull Racing confirms that Gianpiero Lambiase will leave the team in 2028, when his current contract expires. 'GP' is a valued member of the team, which he joined in 2015.

"Until his planned departure, 'GP' continues in his roles as Head of Racing and as Race Engineer to Max Verstappen. The team and he are fully committed to add more success to our strong track record together."

Lambiase's exit will mark the departure of yet another senior figure from Red Bull, with Christian Horner sacked as team principal last year.

Design guru Adrian Newey and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley both left their posts before Horner's exit.

It also raises more questions about Verstappen, who last won the world title in 2024, and hinted during last month's race in Japan he is ready to quit Formula One.

Verstappen, whose current Red Bull deal runs until 2028, is a lowly ninth in the championship -- with just 12 points from the opening three races.

In Japan, the 28-year-old, a leading critic of this season's new regulations, labelled his car "undriveable".

Speaking about his overall feelings, he told reporters: "I don't know the right word in English for it. I don't know what it is in Dutch either. I don't know what to make of it to be honest. There are probably no words. I don't get upset about it, and I don't get frustrated by it anymore with what is going on. There is a lot of stuff for me personally, to figure out."

In a subsequent BBC interview, Verstappen said: "When you just think about is it worth it? Or do I enjoy being more at home with my family? Seeing my friends more when you're not enjoying your sport?"

© 2026 AFP