Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan F1 GP Auto Racing
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, on Sunday. Photo: AP/Toru Hanai
auto racing

Verstappen takes 2nd straight F1 title with Japanese Grand Prix winwin

0 Comments
By STEPHEN WADE
SUZUKA, Mie

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen clinched his second consecutive Formula One drivers’ title by winning the Japanese Grand Prix in the rain at Suzuka on Sunday.

Verstappen has been dominant all season and claimed the title with four races remaining.

The Dutchman started from pole in pouring rain only for the race to be stopped after two laps as several cars crashed. It was resumed two hours later with 28 of the 53 laps completed and Verstappen leading the whole way.

He was followed by teammate Sergio Perez in second and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. They were the only drivers who could have overtaken Verstappen for the title.

Verstappen now has an unsurmountable lead with 366 points. Perez has 253 and Leclerc 252.

Verstappen did not know initially that he had won the season title after the shortened race, thinking that the full 25 points for a win would not be awarded. But a short time later, the FIA — F1's governing body — awarded full points.

And he apologized to the crowd on the track public address system just after the race.

“The championship obviously did not come the way this time around,” he said.

Seconds later, television coverage declared him champion.

At the start, Verstappen took the lead with a risky pass after a slow start but several cars further back lost control including Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who spun and was knocked out.

Organizers stopped the race after two laps. AlphaTaura’s Pierre Gasly complained on his radio that he passed a recovery vehicle that was allowed on to the track shortly after the safety car emerged. This incident apparently came just as the race was red flagged.

This is a sensitive issue in Japan. In 2014, French driver Jules Bianchi collided on the course with a recovery vehicle. He was placed in an induced coma and died nine months later.

After a two-hour delay, the races restarted and Verstappen never looked back, leading the rest of the way.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel