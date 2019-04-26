Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (pictured March 2019) said he wants to close the gap on rivals Ferrari and Mercedes Photo: AFP/File
auto racing

Verstappen welcomes Honda power push

0 Comments
By Andrej ISAKOVIC
BAKU

Max Verstappen has welcomed Honda’s push for more power and said he does not mind taking grid penalties so long as he and Red Bull are making progress.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the young Dutchman said he wanted to see Red Bull closing the gap on rivals Ferrari and Mercedes.

"I am really happy because they keep pushing really hard to bring updates so that is always good,” said Verstappen.

"I think last year I showed that even if you start at the back you can still finish on the podium, like for example in Austin.

"I don’t think it is a major problem. I am happy if we can say by the end of the season that we have really closed the gap to Ferrari and if we use a few more engines then that is fine."

Honda are expected to use an upgraded ‘spec 2’ engine in Baku with both the Red Bull and Toro Rosso teams, a move that means Red Bull will use a second of three permitted engines for the season and Toro Rosso a third.

Grid penalties for both teams are almost certain to be given to them later in the season if they exceed three power units each.

Verstappen gave Honda, who had suffered severe performance problems with McLaren before switching to Toro Rosso and Red Bull, their first podium since returning to F1 when he finished third in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

"I am happy that they did it (introducing Spec 2) and hopefully we can run that engine longer than the first one, which we can still use,” said Verstappen.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel