Vettel insists he won't walk away from Ferrari

Walk this way: Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel walks at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo with a team official

auto racing

By Josep LAGO

Sebastian Vettel quashed suggestions that he is unlikely to complete his final season with Ferrari on Thursday, but admitted he had enjoyed happier times with the Italian team.

The four-time world champion has been linked with a switch to Racing Point next year and faced questions about his immediate future after two lacklustre performances at the British and 70th Anniversary races at Silverstone.

Speaking during a video news conference ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, he admitted: "I've been in a happier place.

"I love fighting at the front, winning and feeling you can achieve great results. It will be difficult this year with the package that we have."

He rejected the idea that Ferrari may ease him out of the time earlier than expected.

"Oh I don't know, I don't think so," he said. "We haven't even considered or spoken about it. So, I guess, it's not just a question for myself.

"I know what I'm aware of, I know the job that I can do. And at the moment it's not been the cleanest run, but I'm sure if things calm down and I get a decent chance then I will use it."

Vettel declined any discussion of rumoured equality in the team between him and Charles Leclerc.

"I am not trying to get into any of this," he said. "I'm just trying to do my job. Obviously, at the moment, its not all plain sailing and calm. It's a rather rough sea, but it is what it is -- and I have to do the best I can."

Earlier Thursday, Ferrari had said it was their "duty" to support the German driver in his efforts to recover his form after a torrid start to the 2020 season.

The team also said Vettel would be running a new chassis this weekend's race.

© 2020 AFP