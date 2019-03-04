Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Emi Nakajima, left, and United States' Abby Dahlkemper, right, reach for the ball during the second half of SheBelieves Cup soccer match, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Chester, Pa. The match ended in a 2-2 tie. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
soccer

Video review for Women's World Cup backed by FIFA panel

0 Comments
ZURICH

The FIFA panel overseeing Women's World Cup preparations recommended on Monday using video review to help referees, clearing the path for final confirmation next week.

The plan has strong backers in FIFA President Gianni Infantino and UEFA leader Aleksander Ceferin, who chaired Monday's meeting of the organizing committee for world soccer competitions.

At a meeting in Miami next week, FIFA's ruling council is set to ratify video assistants being deployed to help women referees at the June 7-July 7 tournament in France.

The video assistant referees will likely include men helping advise all-female teams of referees and assistants. No domestic women's competition uses VAR.

The Associated Press revealed in February that FIFA was set to use VAR at its women's showpiece after months of uncertainty.

Some men with experience working as VARs at the 2018 World Cup in Russia took part in trials at a boys' youth tournament in Qatar last month with Women's World Cup match officials.

"The tests were quite positive," Infantino said on Saturday. "I would of course wish that we do use VAR at the Women's World Cup."

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Experience the Authentic Tokyo

Taito City

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel