Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Aston Villa's Wesley, right, and Everton's Michael Keane run for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Everton at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
soccer

Villa beats Everton 2-0 for first win in EPL

0 Comments
BIRMINGHAM, England

Aston Villa earned its first win since promotion back to the English Premier League by beating Everton 2-0 thanks to a first-half goal by offseason signing Wesley Moraes and a late strike by substitute Anwar El Ghazi on Friday.

Wesley, a Brazilian striker who joined from Belgian side Club Brugge, timed his run perfectly to latch onto a pass from Jota and finish low into the far corner in the 21st minute.

It was the first goal Everton has conceded this season — after a 0-0 at Crystal Palace and a 1-0 home win over Watford — and the visitor couldn't respond.

It came closest to an equalizer when Alex Iwobi, on as a second-half substitute for his debut following a move from Arsenal, drilled a low, left-footed shot against the post. Another Everton sub, Theo Walcott, sidefooted over from close range near the end.

With virtually the last kick of the game, John McGinn led a counterattack by Villa and slipped the ball forward to El Ghazi, who skipped past Andre Gomes and slotted the ball underneath goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Villa, back in the Premier League after a three-year absence, opened the season with losses to Tottenham and Bournemouth.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining