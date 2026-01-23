 Japan Today
Jadon Sancho (L) celebrates his goal that sealed Aston Villa's spot in the Europa League last 16 Image: AFP
soccer

Villa seals place in Europa League last 16 as Celtic draws in Italy

PARIS

Aston Villa secured their place in the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday with a 1-0 win at Fenerbahce, while Celtic blew a two-goal lead against Bologna to jeopardise their qualification hopes.

Jadon Sancho's header midway through the first half in Istanbul earned Villa a sixth victory in seven European games, clinching a spot in the top eight and allowing Unai Emery's team to bypass the knockout phase play-offs.

Matty Cash struck the post in the second half and Villa held on as goalkeeper Marco Bizot produced a string of key saves with Fenerbahce pushing for an equaliser.

Villa are second in the standings on 18 points and only trail Lyon on goal difference. Lyon won 1-0 at Swiss side Young Boys to ensure their spot in the last 16.

Celtic had to settle for a 2-2 draw away to Bologna, leaving them in danger of failing to advance from the league phase.

Martin O'Neill's side led through Reo Hatate's early strike, but the Japan international was sent off for a second booking on 34 minutes.

Defender Auston Trusty doubled Celtic's advantage before half-time, but Bologna fought their way back with goals from Thijs Dallings and Jonathan Rowe.

Celtic are 23rd in the 36-team table but could be overtaken by a handful of sides playing later on Thursday. The Scottish champions host Utrecht in their final game next week.

Nottingham Forest are bidding for a fourth win in five in Europe as Sean Dyche's men take on Braga in Portugal.

