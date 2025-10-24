Villa shocked by Go Ahead Eagles; Rangers beaten on Rohl bow

soccer

Aston Villa's perfect Europa League start came undone in a shock 2-1 defeat to Go Ahead Eagles on Thursday as new Rangers boss Danny Rohl suffered a humbling 3-0 defeat to Brann in his first game in charge.

Villa had backed up their status as pre-tournament favourites by beating Bologna and Feyenoord to get their European campaign off to a flying start.

Despite Unai Emery making seven changes, the visitors in the Netherlands started strongly when Evann Guessand fired in his first Villa goal.

However, in wild weather conditions, the home side secured a famous win in their first ever experience of group stage European football.

Mathis Suray's deflected shot levelled before half-time and Mats Deijl dinked over Emiliano Martinez to give the Dutch Cup winners the lead.

Emi Buendia was Villa's match-winner at Tottenham on Sunday, but the Argentine went from hero to villain as he missed a late penalty with the chance to snatch a draw.

Rangers' hopes of making the latter stages are in tatters after a third consecutive Europa League defeat left them bottom of the 36-team table.

A change of manager made no immediate impact on the Scottish giants, who lost to Norwegian opposition for the first time in their history.

Emil Kornvig converted at the back post to give Brann a half-time lead.

Jacob Sorensen punished more poor defending to head in from a free-kick before Noah Holm rubbed salt in Rangers wounds.

Sean Dyche is hoping to resurrect Nottingham Forest's first European campaign for 30 years when he takes charge for the first time at home to Porto later.

Forest, who sacked Ange Postecoglou after just 40 days and eight games in charge on Saturday, have taken just one point from their opening two matches.

Celtic are also looking to kickstart a disappointing season so far when they host Sturm Graz.

Lyon beat Basel 2-0 to continue their 100 percent record thanks to goals from Corentin Tolisso and Afonso Moreira.

Braga are the only other side so far with three wins from three after they beat Red Star Belgrade 2-0.

Bologna won 2-1 at Steaua Bucharest to register their first win in the league phase.

Fenerbahce beat Stuttgart 1-0, while Real Betis were held 0-0 away at Genk.

